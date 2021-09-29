Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys 10,304 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,336 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343 shares during the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $41.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.23.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 39.05%. The company had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.05 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $794,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

