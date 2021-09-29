Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys 5,670 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 16.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 11.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 46.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,132,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $708,443,000 after buying an additional 3,551,841 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at about $603,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 12.8% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 859,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,670,000 after buying an additional 97,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at about $228,000.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $60.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.20 and a 200 day moving average of $64.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.44. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.01 and a twelve month high of $70.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. cut Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.