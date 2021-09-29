Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys 956 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 18.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,482,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after acquiring an additional 22,292 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $150.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.01. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $139.20 and a 52-week high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.