Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 100,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 1,193.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 66,274 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of IMOM stock opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $33.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.22.

