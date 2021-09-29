Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 10,936 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter.

BJK opened at $48.88 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $57.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.38.

