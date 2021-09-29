Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,306 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:THC opened at $67.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.97 and a 200-day moving average of $65.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $76.15.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.84 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.44.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $4,516,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $441,797.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,497.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,709 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,775 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

