Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,035 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,084,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,231,000 after buying an additional 494,080 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,039,000 after buying an additional 102,688 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,012,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,462,000 after buying an additional 26,433 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1,494.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 844,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,200,000 after buying an additional 791,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 666,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,847,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

BGS stock opened at $30.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average of $30.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $47.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $464.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.93 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.07%.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.