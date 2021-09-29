Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The 3D Printing ETF were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRNT. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The 3D Printing ETF by 301.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of The 3D Printing ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The 3D Printing ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The 3D Printing ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,891,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The 3D Printing ETF by 917.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:PRNT opened at $36.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.30 and its 200 day moving average is $38.28. The 3D Printing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.13.

