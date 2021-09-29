Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,344 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.72% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FUMB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 143.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 80,201 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 105.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 108,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 55,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 18,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FUMB opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $20.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.18.

