Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 506.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 39.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $56.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.29. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

AIMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.25 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.80 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.48.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

