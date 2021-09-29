Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.07% of Principal Millennials Index ETF worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Principal Millennials Index ETF by 396.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 47,871 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Principal Millennials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $316,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Millennials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,113,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Millennials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $499,000.

NASDAQ:GENY opened at $61.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.78. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $67.87.

