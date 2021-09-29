Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUSC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 45.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SUSC stock opened at $27.56 on Wednesday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $28.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average of $27.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

