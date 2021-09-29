Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Upgraded to Buy by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$35.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

CCJ has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cameco from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.29.

CCJ opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -524.50 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.73. Cameco has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cameco will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cameco by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,248,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,365,000 after buying an additional 275,404 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 1.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,628,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,596,000 after purchasing an additional 218,233 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,963,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,450,000 after acquiring an additional 124,755 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 5.2% during the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,693,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,280,000 after acquiring an additional 573,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 79.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,095,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,278 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

