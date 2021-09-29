Canaccord Genuity Boosts Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Price Target to C$23.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) had its target price lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$23.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SMU.UN. National Bankshares began coverage on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$24.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Friday, September 24th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.25.

Shares of TSE SMU.UN opened at C$20.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.27. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52 week low of C$12.59 and a 52 week high of C$21.94.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

