Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.62

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$34.62 and traded as high as C$37.27. Canadian Western Bank shares last traded at C$37.15, with a volume of 210,523 shares trading hands.

CWB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$39.25 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.17.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.64. The company has a market cap of C$3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.70.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$263.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$256.15 million. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.8199996 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 33.62%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Director Irfhan Abdulaziz Rawji purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$34.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$341,563.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$654,947.05. Also, Senior Officer James Jeffrey Bowling sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total value of C$74,024.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$94,713.71.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

