Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires New Shares in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 55,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 268.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

SQM stock opened at $52.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.40. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $30.77 and a 1-year high of $60.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 63.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.03 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 90.00%.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

