Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases 7,294 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 47.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,294 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in PTC were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the first quarter valued at about $220,629,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in PTC by 34.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,358,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,657,000 after purchasing an additional 602,850 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in PTC in the first quarter valued at about $78,945,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in PTC by 11.0% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,458,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,176,000 after purchasing an additional 343,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in PTC by 612.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 353,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,710,000 after purchasing an additional 304,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock opened at $121.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.44 and a 200-day moving average of $135.05. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.36 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $435.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.43 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. Equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PTC shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

In related news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760 over the last ninety days. 10.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

