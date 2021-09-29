Capital Fund Management S.A. Trims Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,370 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 552.0% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on A shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.62.

Shares of A opened at $159.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.68. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.59 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,400,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

