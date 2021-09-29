Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) will report ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Capstone Green Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Capstone Green Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.57). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.29). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Capstone Green Energy.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.84 million. Capstone Green Energy had a negative net margin of 26.96% and a negative return on equity of 123.66%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Green Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstone Green Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

CGRN stock opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. Capstone Green Energy has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.56.

In other Capstone Green Energy news, CEO Darren Jamison acquired 7,500 shares of Capstone Green Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $31,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,846 shares of company stock valued at $40,543. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

