Carbon (CRBN) Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 29th. Carbon has a total market cap of $4.18 million and $114,184.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carbon coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Carbon has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00065692 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00104889 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.00136659 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,204.37 or 1.00099829 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,807.84 or 0.06821222 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $320.45 or 0.00778486 BTC.

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,550,553 coins. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

