CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Position Increased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in CarGurus by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,283,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,232,000 after buying an additional 716,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CarGurus by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,643,000 after buying an additional 370,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CarGurus by 5.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,659,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,038,000 after buying an additional 261,517 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CarGurus by 7.7% during the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,016,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,880,000 after buying an additional 215,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP raised its holdings in CarGurus by 108.5% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,563,000 after buying an additional 1,387,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

CARG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.91. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. Equities analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $318,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 373,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,902,014.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 4,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $140,133.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 492,700 shares of company stock valued at $14,571,883 in the last quarter. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

