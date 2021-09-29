Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) vs. Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Critical Review

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) and Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.9% of Carter Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of Southern First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Carter Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Southern First Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Carter Bankshares and Southern First Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carter Bankshares $167.52 million 2.27 -$45.86 million N/A N/A Southern First Bancshares $122.17 million 3.36 $18.33 million $2.34 22.18

Southern First Bancshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Carter Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares Carter Bankshares and Southern First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carter Bankshares N/A N/A N/A Southern First Bancshares 27.10% 13.43% 1.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Carter Bankshares and Southern First Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carter Bankshares 0 1 2 0 2.67 Southern First Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

Carter Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $14.63, suggesting a potential upside of 1.63%. Southern First Bancshares has a consensus target price of $57.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.81%. Given Southern First Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Southern First Bancshares is more favorable than Carter Bankshares.

Risk & Volatility

Carter Bankshares has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern First Bancshares has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Southern First Bancshares beats Carter Bankshares on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services. The Mortgage Banking segment gives mortgage loan origination services for loans that will be sold in the secondary market to investors. The Corporate segment involves in the compensation and benefits for certain member of management and interest in parent company debt. The company was founded in March 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

