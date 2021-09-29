Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CWQXF. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Castellum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWQXF traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.85. 8 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750. Castellum AB has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.24.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

