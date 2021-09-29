Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

ATXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATXS opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.66. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $47.82.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts predict that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 168.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 118.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 18,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E.

