CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. CDK Global posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). CDK Global had a net margin of 59.00% and a return on equity of 5,754.17%. The company had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDK Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

CDK stock remained flat at $$42.96 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,916. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. CDK Global has a one year low of $39.78 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is 27.03%.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $62,163.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDK. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in CDK Global by 27,511.0% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 813,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,003,000 after purchasing an additional 811,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CDK Global by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,876,195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $966,387,000 after purchasing an additional 740,709 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in CDK Global by 1,539.2% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 739,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,757,000 after purchasing an additional 694,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CDK Global by 42.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,710,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,982,000 after purchasing an additional 505,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in CDK Global by 43.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,555,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,105,000 after purchasing an additional 472,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

