Centric Swap (CNS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $264,850.00

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 29th. Over the last seven days, Centric Swap has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. Centric Swap has a market cap of $605,949.03 and approximately $264,850.00 worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centric Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Centric Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00065686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.33 or 0.00106724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00137153 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,580.26 or 1.00106604 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,823.61 or 0.06797974 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.10 or 0.00775466 BTC.

Centric Swap Coin Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Swap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centric Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centric Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centric Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.