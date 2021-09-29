CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Sees Large Volume Increase

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 8,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 89,312 shares.The stock last traded at $9.75 and had previously closed at $9.73.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. IV alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at about $22,505,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,601,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 33.9% in the second quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,901,000 after purchasing an additional 467,336 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,678,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.22% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.