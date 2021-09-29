Champlain Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,183,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,451,055 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 2.74% of Leslie’s worth $142,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LESL. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the first quarter worth about $141,619,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,355,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,652,000 after buying an additional 3,344,601 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Leslie’s by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,716,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745,792 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Leslie’s by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,698,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,631 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,655,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LESL traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.12. 23,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,184. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.54. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $32.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.63.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.81 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $233,328,166.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America upgraded Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

