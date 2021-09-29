Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $179.90 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 0.43% of Synopsys worth $179,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 326.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $303.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,409. The firm has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.33 and a 1 year high of $340.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $310.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.68.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on SNPS. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.50.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,058,934. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 16,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.09, for a total value of $5,132,418.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 333,637 shares of company stock valued at $105,479,027. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

