Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $329.26 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,179,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,080 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for approximately 1.6% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.51% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $329,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,350,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $677,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,139,113.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,530 shares of company stock valued at $11,055,715. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.63. 49,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,451,241. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $70.92 and a twelve month high of $123.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of $70.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

