Champlain Investment Partners LLC Purchases 1,700 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,873,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $159,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 141.3% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.24. The stock had a trading volume of 19,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,897. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.39 and its 200 day moving average is $85.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $96.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.22.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $3,481,373.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,958 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,955.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

