Champlain Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 661,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,315 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $127,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,696,000 after purchasing an additional 42,232 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 114,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,069,000 after purchasing an additional 81,571 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 204,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $120,116.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,116.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE INSP traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,814. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $264.40. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.13 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.47. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $52.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.25.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

