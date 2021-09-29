Champlain Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,200,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 286,845 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 1.05% of Tractor Supply worth $223,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,559,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $630,353,000 after buying an additional 54,372 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,699 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,822,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $525,143,000 after purchasing an additional 227,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $359,667,000 after purchasing an additional 49,122 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,774,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,199,000 after purchasing an additional 21,819 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.73.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,604. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $127.78 and a fifty-two week high of $213.68.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

