Champlain Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,305,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 719,306 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of The Simply Good Foods worth $193,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 144.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 5.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

SMPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. raised their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.23.

NASDAQ:SMPL traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.03. 8,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,468. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.18 and a beta of 1.01.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 44,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $1,564,093.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,518.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.