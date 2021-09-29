ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Shares Gap Up to $18.20

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.20, but opened at $18.99. ChemoCentryx shares last traded at $18.94, with a volume of 11,309 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChemoCentryx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.88.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.54.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 568.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the third quarter worth $423,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 106.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000,000 after acquiring an additional 171,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.