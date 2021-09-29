Cheniere Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 7,938 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 405% compared to the average daily volume of 1,573 call options.

A number of research analysts have commented on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

LNG opened at $96.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $98.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.38.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 15.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,873,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,619,000 after purchasing an additional 251,784 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,080,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,843,000 after purchasing an additional 165,771 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 13.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 28.1% in the second quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 25,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 75.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 531,923 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,303,000 after purchasing an additional 229,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

