Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Has $12.04 Million Stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lessened its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP owned about 1.20% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $12,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.25. 7,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,918. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12 month low of $21.44 and a 12 month high of $55.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.39.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.