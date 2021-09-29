Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Makes New $507,000 Investment in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETACU)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETACU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 12,770.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 417,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 169,433 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $363,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $506,000.

OTCMKTS ETACU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 711 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,768. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

