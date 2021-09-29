Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Makes New Investment in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DCRNU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $11,636,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $121,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $704,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $1,368,000.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.29. The stock had a trading volume of 298 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,185. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $11.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

