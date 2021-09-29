Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Sells 60,800 Shares of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lessened its stake in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,800 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s holdings in Gores Guggenheim were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000.

GGPIU stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,779,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,287. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

