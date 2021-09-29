China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.25), Fidelity Earnings reports. China Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.77%.

Shares of NYSE COE opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.31 million, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of -0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.78. China Online Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.85.

COE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on China Online Education Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Benchmark cut China Online Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Online Education Group stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of China Online Education Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers, on demand. The company was founded by Jia Jia Huang, Ting Shu, and Li Ming Zhang in November 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

