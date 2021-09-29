Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution. The company focuses on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. It operates principally in China, India and Southeast Asia markets. Chindata Group Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chindata Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:CD opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a PE ratio of -133.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average is $13.85. Chindata Group has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $27.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.32. Chindata Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $106.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.39 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chindata Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Chindata Group by 136.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,844,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,618 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,777,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,086,000 after buying an additional 1,046,063 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,080,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,580,000 after buying an additional 302,934 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the second quarter valued at $51,429,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Chindata Group by 57.5% during the second quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,275,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,157 shares in the last quarter. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chindata Group (CD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.