Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Sets New 52-Week High at $130.00

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $130.00 and last traded at $129.45, with a volume of 183572 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.82.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.95.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 683.02% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $278.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.86 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

In other Choice Hotels International news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 2,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $266,714.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,335,000.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Tague sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $267,998.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,257.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,335. 21.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 280.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

