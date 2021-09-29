Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.45

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.45 and traded as low as C$14.33. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst shares last traded at C$14.33, with a volume of 729,065 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHP.UN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.25 to C$15.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 350.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.45.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

