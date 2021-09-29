CIBC Increases Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Price Target to C$9.50

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperformer rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MMX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maverix Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.15.

Shares of NYSE MMX opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $644.63 million, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average of $5.26. Maverix Metals has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $6.40.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 67.36% and a return on equity of 5.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Maverix Metals will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMX. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Maverix Metals by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 29.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 0.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,528,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

