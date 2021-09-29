CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 129 Shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.99% of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF worth $6,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 271.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 205,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,407,000 after purchasing an additional 150,307 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 42.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 35,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Consumer Goods ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF stock opened at $181.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.45 and a 200 day moving average of $181.97. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 52 week low of $143.26 and a 52 week high of $188.57.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.