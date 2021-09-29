CIBC World Markets Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 444.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,280,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 37,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 137,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,479,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $224.34 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $165.02 and a one year high of $234.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.01.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.