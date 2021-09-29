CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $6.54 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 11.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,630 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 128,716 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,454,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 22.1% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 23.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,184 shares of company stock valued at $20,813,424 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PANW. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target (up previously from $455.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $506.13.

PANW opened at $476.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $429.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.34 and a 52 week high of $495.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a PE ratio of -91.96 and a beta of 1.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.