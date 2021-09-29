CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $7.87 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 102.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,475 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,313 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $7,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on F. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

F stock opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average is $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $6.54 and a 1 year high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

