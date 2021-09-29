CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 1,954 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 187,022 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $5,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SKM. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,219.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKM opened at $29.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $20.98 and a fifty-two week high of $33.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day moving average is $29.70.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

